Third Imelda-related death confirmed in Beaumont

Severe flooding on the 59 Freeway near Highway 242 in Houston on Sept. 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - Three people were killed after Tropical Storm Imelda hit Southeast Texas Thursday, bringing torrential rainfall across the Houston area, Winnie and Beaumont.

Here are the following victims:

- Hunter Morrison, a 19-year-old man, died in Imelda's floodwaters. He was attempting to move his horse when he was shocked and drowned, according to the family's statement.

- The second fatality happened when a man was pulled from a submerged van near the intersection of Will Clayton Parkway and US 59. The man's identity has not been released.

- The third victim has been identified as 47-year-old Malcolm Foster, of Beaumont. Texas Task Force 1 found Foster's body in a 2008 Toyota Prius in a canal after floodwaters receded Friday morning. Beaumont police said his family has been notified.

Another man was found dead Friday morning in a drainage ditch on West Mount Houston, deputies said. His death appears to be weather-related but officials have not confirmed if it was a drowning.

If his death is confirmed to be a drowning, he will be the fourth person to have died in Imelda.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.