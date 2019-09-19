Man killed in Imelda's floodwaters while trying to move horse, family says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas - The family of Hunter Morrison said the 19-year-old died in Imelda's floodwaters.

Morrison, 19, was attempting to move his horse when he was shocked and drowned, according to the family's statement.

Members of Morrison's family said there were reports that the teen died while "saving people," but they wanted to make sure the facts were being reported.

"I am not upset by any means, but I just want the facts to be straight and not give him a sense of false heroism," the family members' statement read.

