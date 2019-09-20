Man pulled from submerged van pronounced dead at hospital, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man who was pulled from a submerged van Thursday was pronounced dead, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The man was pulled from the vehicle near the intersection of Will Clayton Parkway and US 59.

It's not known if the man was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Gonzalez said the driver of the van was westbound on Will Clayton when it approached the Eastex Freeway. Gonzalez said the water was about 8 feet deep.

The sheriff said the driver stopped briefly before accelerating into the water. The van was completely submerged in the floodwaters.

