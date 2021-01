On Sunday afternoon, a KPRC 2 viewer submitted videos of the snowfall in a neighborhood in Austin.

In the videos, you can see the snow cover the grass, rooftops and even a backyard swing.

Did you get a taste of the winter wonderland in Texas?

For more photos of snow across Texas, visit here.

To see videos of snow at Baylor University, visit here.

For up-to-date weather updates, visit here.

Here is another video from the Austin neighborhood: