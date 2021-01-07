Wintry storm moving on, cold morning commute on tap

HOUSTON – The winter storm has been moving east into Louisiana Sunday night and we’re setting up for a cold and damp overnight into Monday morning.

While there are still some areas that will see slushy snow on the ground in our northern counties, most roads will stay above freezing but damp for the morning commute.

A cold morning commute in the mid 30s

Clouds will give way to some sunshine for the afternoon but a strong north wind won’t allow temperatures to move much higher than the low 40s for highs. With the wind, it’ll feel much colder with the wind chill.

Sunshine returns but a cold afternoon for Monday

The rest of the the week is pretty good for January standards! Cold starts over the next few mornings but sunshine should help to warm things back into the 50s and 60s later this week!