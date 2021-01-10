‘Waco is a wonderland’: See photos, videos of snow falling at Baylor University

HOUSTON – Today was a snow day at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
The athletic departments, students, teachers and staff took to social media to spread the joy of the winter wonderland on the campus.
Here are some of the photos and videos from Twitter:
lookin’ good! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Ol5AXBU1Nj— Jordy Dickey (@jordydickey) January 10, 2021
Waco is a wonderland 😍❄️☃️pic.twitter.com/hdHlKxE0uB— Baylor Athletics (@BaylorAthletics) January 10, 2021
Snow Day! ❄️🎾☃️ pic.twitter.com/fUlTZjewJl— Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) January 10, 2021
❄️❄️❄️#SicEm pic.twitter.com/803gVOZXZY— Baylor Football (@BUFootball) January 10, 2021
A beautiful place every day! Not just on snow days!— David Wetzel (@coachdwetzel) January 10, 2021
@BUFootball @BaylorAthletics pic.twitter.com/LRvYkwDqUt
When it Snows In Texas! ❄️☃️💙 @Baylor pic.twitter.com/elYESEs9Mx— Himasha Perera (@HimashaMPerera) January 10, 2021