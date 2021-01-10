36ºF

‘Waco is a wonderland’: See photos, videos of snow falling at Baylor University

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

HOUSTON – Today was a snow day at Baylor University in Waco, Texas.

The athletic departments, students, teachers and staff took to social media to spread the joy of the winter wonderland on the campus.

Here are some of the photos and videos from Twitter:

