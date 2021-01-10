Let it snow! Texans post striking pics, videos as snow blankets parts of Texas

A fast-moving storm system is sweeping through Texas Sunday, dropping a mix of rain and snow across the Lone Star State. You can get the latest weather updates on Click2houston.com’s weather page.

As snow (and sleet) blanket parts of Texas, excited Texans are capturing it all on camera.

Here are some of the most striking videos and photos shared on social media so far.

Bryan-College Station

Kyle Field Snowfall 1-10-21 Come on inside Kyle Field and watch the first snowfall in Bryan/College Station in over three years. ❄️❄️❄️ #gigem Posted by Texas A&M Football on Sunday, January 10, 2021

Youngest has prayed for snow almost daily, I had told him don’t hold your breath in Bryan, Texas:@CrystalGalny pic.twitter.com/dB1WiO2DOE — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) January 10, 2021

Snow in College Station, Texas. Second time in ~3 years. pic.twitter.com/XkWhvNMk8M — Elite Four Aaron 🏳️‍🌈 (@ajacobson921) January 10, 2021

Waco

Snow really coming down this morning* in the heart of Baylor's campus! 🌨️❄️



(* by Texas standards) pic.twitter.com/hgv2PmDxSi — Baylor University (@Baylor) January 10, 2021

Snow in Waco...God’s promise that 2021 will be better....:) pic.twitter.com/6VK49Etb0K — Alan Lefever (@alefever) January 10, 2021

North Texas

Texas Snow! Snow in Stephenville! https://bit.ly/35uqwKB #Click2Pins #KPRC2 Posted by KPRC2 Eric Braate on Sunday, January 10, 2021

Big snow accumulations already in ABI this morning! ❄️ #txwx pic.twitter.com/DlEM6t6LBc — Chase Benton (@chase_benton1) January 10, 2021

@wfaaweather Scout is enjoying the snow we got out in Breckenridge TX! pic.twitter.com/0FSwr69KJW — 🐭 (@tinymot) January 10, 2021

This is K9 Stache’s first time in the snow and he is loving it! All he wants to do is run and play. Enjoy Stache! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/xXDaYEux26 — Mansfield Police TX (@MansfieldPDTX) January 10, 2021

Here’s a video taken about 8:30 AM, looking to the west just south of #Abilene & #snow is still falling #txwx pic.twitter.com/kFFgrHyvLP — Ralph Porter (@rwp_3) January 10, 2021

snow in texas is our new fav thing 🖤 pic.twitter.com/5K8jpqKVm8 — gabi (@NicolletaGabi) January 10, 2021

This girl got to finally experience some snow. Even if it was some Texas style snow 😂. pic.twitter.com/ikHbBuyJ2a — Mike Hernandez :base version: (@hm_hernandez) January 10, 2021

It’s upgraded to real snow! pic.twitter.com/NjNUMcYbQo — Luke Jordan (@LukeJordanEAVI) January 10, 2021

We are enjoying our first snow day here! A RARE occurrence here in Texas! ⛄️🌨❄️ pic.twitter.com/ynkovjK0Lh — jasmine (@JasmineHarrott) January 10, 2021

Its snowing in Texas👏🏻, Milo’s first time seeing snow pic.twitter.com/r88hZPRisi — KXNG FRλNK (@KxngFrvnk) January 10, 2021

Central Texas

IT'S SNOWING!!! In TEXAS!



"WTFluff! Can't I just go to the bathroom in peace without you taking SNOW pictures!" pic.twitter.com/MqsWzHLnU4 — CaliTXMutt 🐀 (@CaliTXMutt) January 10, 2021

Y’all, out Christmas lawn decorations have had it with this snow. Austin, TX is wildin’. pic.twitter.com/nDKMIGAfwr — Sean Kent’s new album (@seankent) January 10, 2021

Gotta enjoy this snow while we got it, It never comes down like this in our part of Texas!!! pic.twitter.com/o06uYgxQBu — BIG WASH (@BIGw357) January 10, 2021

Snow on campus! Longhorns what’s it look like where you are? Please be careful if you have to drive today! @UTAustin pic.twitter.com/v8sNZbNDMu — UT Austin Police (@UTAustinPolice) January 10, 2021

Texas snow! Winston loves it and it was Irohs first snow! (My thumb in the bottom left is a feature, not a bug) pic.twitter.com/ISO4nx7ulX — Matthew (@Mattnetic) January 10, 2021

Just heard a loud squeal from my daughter because it’s snowing in central Texas. She’s so excited! pic.twitter.com/NOQhIiSYOd — Tamra S (@tamra_snell) January 10, 2021

The kids saw snow today for the first time in years and made a Texas sized snowman. (Not “everything” is bigger here, after all) pic.twitter.com/7Cn3ORdXZ2 — Moving & Baking (@movingandbaking) January 10, 2021

Acie is LOVING her snow day in Austin, TX!!!! ☃️❄️ pic.twitter.com/eSvz3i3Lio — Alex Burks Franke (@alexburks) January 10, 2021

A little Texas snow deserves a little Texas snowman ^.^ pic.twitter.com/4oeo7DcTgQ — GraphicAnomaly (@ShaneAPool) January 10, 2021

My 3yo daughter today: “Did you know it was going to snow this much? Maybe they will have to start calling it ‘Not Texas’!”

🤣 pic.twitter.com/zwHQVPH5aT — Mark Adams (@markadams) January 10, 2021

So it started snowing in central Texas about a half-hour ago this morning. And here's a video I recorded for y'all of my silly dog, Ike, in the snow! Because why not zoidberg? #snow #SundayMorning #dogsoftwitter pic.twitter.com/lBr3Q9ul6b — Shin FireyPaperMario (@FireyPaperMario) January 10, 2021

Snow day in Texas 🥶❄️☃️ pic.twitter.com/LZMTbMmYQf — Mav And (@mommy_mav) January 10, 2021

Akin to seeing a unicorn in Central Texas. ❄ pic.twitter.com/iO24nRxihu — Michael 🌵🐂 (@redclaypines) January 10, 2021

It snowed today in Texas. My son made this snowman. This is the 2nd biggest version 🤣 Its also my dog's 1st snow. She didn't appreciate it. pic.twitter.com/9sgzeNGMiN — ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕖𝕟𝕚𝕩_𝕂𝕒𝕚 (@Pho3nix_Kai) January 10, 2021

This grandpa schnauzer is 14 years old. He sleeps all damn day and rarely jumps or runs any more. But snow is so rare in Texas, he had to enjoy it while he could. No lie, I’m happy for him. A little bit jealous too lol pic.twitter.com/NXqmXP6sv5 — Dr Brianivimab (@BriaNorco) January 10, 2021

My family in Comanche County (~200 miles north of San Antonio in Central Texas) have gotten 5” of snow pic.twitter.com/sscuvli8GH — Kolten Parker (@KoltenParker) January 10, 2021

San Antonio

Picking up even more pic.twitter.com/x0JQBE8eXo — Sara (@ItsSaraConnor) January 10, 2021

#ewxspotter Posting for my nephew who sent me this video (video credit: D. Martinez). Snow flurries in San Antonio at Bulverde Rd and 281 N. @NWSSanAntonio @ChrisSuchanWOAI pic.twitter.com/NJx1AwiaxX — Maryvel Flores (@mflores1479) January 10, 2021

West Texas

Good Sunday morning 🥶!!! Just a few inches of snow but we’ll take it in West Texas!!⛄️ ⛄️⛄️⛄️⛄️⛄️ #Snow #netflixandchill pic.twitter.com/WTaPgarTG3 — James Ramage (@ttrr_ramage) January 10, 2021

The snow has arrived in west Texas pic.twitter.com/8qC6RLPjyv — Melissa the Wandering Goat 🐐 (@TheOriginalQue3) January 10, 2021

It snowed in West Texas and this is my front yard I'm staying inside pic.twitter.com/lISv8tixvd — MickeyBeta53 (@MBeta53) January 10, 2021

We will update this story as we round up more snow images and videos throughout the day. Share your videos and photos with us here.