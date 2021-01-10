36ºF

Let it snow! Texans post striking pics, videos as snow blankets parts of Texas

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

Snow
Snow (Pixabay)

A fast-moving storm system is sweeping through Texas Sunday, dropping a mix of rain and snow across the Lone Star State. You can get the latest weather updates on Click2houston.com’s weather page.

As snow (and sleet) blanket parts of Texas, excited Texans are capturing it all on camera.

Here are some of the most striking videos and photos shared on social media so far.

Bryan-College Station

Kyle Field Snowfall 1-10-21

Come on inside Kyle Field and watch the first snowfall in Bryan/College Station in over three years. ❄️❄️❄️ #gigem

Posted by Texas A&M Football on Sunday, January 10, 2021

Waco

North Texas

Texas Snow!

Snow in Stephenville! https://bit.ly/35uqwKB #Click2Pins #KPRC2

Posted by KPRC2 Eric Braate on Sunday, January 10, 2021

Central Texas

San Antonio

West Texas

We will update this story as we round up more snow images and videos throughout the day. Share your videos and photos with us here.

