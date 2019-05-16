Person of interest in rape cases being questioned; green Ford Mustang seized

PASADENA, Texas - A person of interest is being questioned in connection with a string of rape investigations between Pasadena and Missouri City, police said.

The car the man was believed to be driving was also seized as part of the investigation, police said.

Police have not yet released the man's identity.

The victim told investigators she left the Fitness Connection gym in the area of Fondren Road and Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston around 11:45 p.m. April 1 and was confronted by a man as she pulled up to her Missouri City home.

"As she was parking her vehicle in the driveway, she was confronted by an armed suspect who forced his way into her vehicle, made her drive around the corner to a street where he sexually assaulted her," said Paul Poulton, Missouri City Police Department lieutenant.

She told investigators the man covered his face with a mask and hoodie, but she did learn something about his possible identity when he spoke.

"Our victim believed he was either Hispanic or Middle Eastern but she wasn't sure which, she did say he had a distinct accent," Poulton said.

VIDEO: SKY2 flies scene of where a car was seized as part of a rape investigation

