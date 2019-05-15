Rapist targets certain type of women leaving gyms, Pasadena police say

PASADENA, Texas - The driver of a car involved in a rape case in Pasadena is believed to be involved in at least two other similar crimes, Pasadena police said.

Police said the rapist is driving a green Ford Mustang with front-end damage. The front driver's side quarter panel is a dark color, different from the rest of the vehicle.

Pasadena Police released new images of the vehicle at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

"This is a scary guy who needs to be caught," said Chief Josh Bruegger.

Investigators said the man followed a woman leaving a Fitness Connection gym and raped her at gunpoint on Monday night.

Surveillance video showed the Mustang parking at the gym at 11:18 p.m. and waiting there until the woman left and then followed her.

When the woman walked up to her front door, the man approached her at gunpoint and forced her back into her own car, police said. Police said the man forced the woman to drive her to a nearby neighborhood, where the attack happened.

After the attack, police said, he ran back to his own car and took off.

Police said a case out of Missouri City is nearly identical to Monday's attack in Pasadena. That woman told Missouri City Police she was leaving the Fitness Connection in Missouri City just after 11:45 p.m. on April 1 when she was followed by a man fitting the same description in the same car and attacked.

A third victim told Pasadena Police she was leaving the Pasadena Fitness Connection May 2 when the same man in the same car followed her home. She was able to scream and attract attention to the situation after the man approached her at her front door. Police said they believe the man got scared because of her screams, and ran.

Pasadena police said the man appears to be targeting women in their mid-20s, of smaller stature and leaving fitness centers late at night. He may also target women who are distracted while leaving the gym, on their cell phones or fumbling in their purses.

Police said for women to be aware of their surroundings.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, is described as Hispanic, clean-shaven, standing about 5 feet, 2 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall and has a thin build.

Anyone with any information about who this man is, if he may have worked at a Fitness Connection, or if anyone recognizes his car, is asked to call police at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

VIDEO: Pasadena police search for rapist full news conference

Pasadena Police chief says they've found new evidence tying this case to another sexual assault in Missouri City. Says instances are almost identical. @kprc2 pic.twitter.com/MzWIqGk75N — Syan Rhodes (@KPRC2Syan) May 15, 2019

Pasadena Police Department release new surveillance images of car driven by man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman... Posted by KPRC2 Syan Rhodes on Wednesday, May 15, 2019

