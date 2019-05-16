Missouri City police discuss details of rapist tied to Pasadena case

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - Missouri City police released new details Thursday about a sexual assault case they believe is connected to a similar crime currently being investigated by Pasadena police.

The assault happened in the early morning hours of April 2.

The victim told investigators she left the Fitness Connection gym in the area of Fondren Road and Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston around 11:45 p.m. April 1 and was confronted by a man as she pulled up to her Missouri City home.

"As she was parking her vehicle in the driveway, she was confronted by an armed suspect who forced his way into her vehicle, made her drive around the corner to a street where he sexually assaulted her," said Paul Poulton, Missouri City Police Department lieutenant.

She told investigators the man covered his face with a mask and hoodie, but she did learn something about his possible identity when he spoke.

"Our victim believed he was either Hispanic or Middle Eastern but she wasn't sure which, she did say he had a distinct accent," Poulton said.

The woman did not see the green Ford Mustang with a distinctive driver side panel that police in Pasadena believe the suspect in their case was driving. But Missouri City police say there are too many similarities in the cases for them not to be related.

"I truly believe if he's not stopped there will be more victims," Poulton said.

Pasadena police said they are checking out nearly two dozen tips received Wednesday about the location of the man's car.

If you have any information, call Pasadena Police.

