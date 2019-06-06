News 2 Know: Heavy rain hits Houston, accused gang member facing murder charges and more

Wednesday is drawing to a close.
It was National Running Day, but it wasn't the best day to celebrate outside as heavy rain moved through the region.
Here's a look at what has happened today.
Tonight's Weather 🌧
A Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for most of the Houston area with the exception being the coast. Heavy rain continued to move across the coastal counties, especially Chambers and Galveston where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Bolivar Peninsula until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Check Frank's full forecast here.
A Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for most of the Houston area with the exception being the coast. Read more >
Several areas in Wharton County flooded on Wednesday. Read more >
Heavy rain pounded southeast Texas, leaving some places underwater and making some roads impassable. Read more >
An accused gang member tied to six homicides appeared before a judge Wednesday for a bond hearing. Read more >
It’s Day 3 of the MLB Draft and the Houston Astros have selected names fans will recognize. Read more >
