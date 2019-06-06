News 2 Know: Heavy rain hits Houston, accused gang member facing murder charges and more

Wednesday is drawing to a close.

It was National Running Day, but it wasn't the best day to celebrate outside as heavy rain moved through the region.

Here's a look at what has happened today.

Tonight's Weather 🌧

A Flash Flood Watch has been canceled for most of the Houston area with the exception being the coast. Heavy rain continued to move across the coastal counties, especially Chambers and Galveston where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Bolivar Peninsula until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Check Frank's full forecast here.

