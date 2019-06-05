Carlos Correa's brother, Jose Cruz Sr.'s grandson selected in 2019 MLB draft

Rice University's Trei Cruz runs the bases during an Middle Tennessee State University at Rice University NCAA college baseball game, Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Houston.

HOUSTON - It’s Day 3 of the MLB Draft and the Houston Astros have selected names fans will recognize.

In the 38th round, the Astros chose Lamar University shortstop J.C. Correa, who is the younger brother of Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

J.C. was also selected by the Astros in the 33rd round last year out of Alvin Community College but chose to stay in college and play his junior year in Beaumont for Lamar.

J.C. Correa in 2019:

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches tall

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: Shortstop

Batting average: .332

Homers: 10

Doubles: 14

RBI: 44

Also on Day 3 of the draft, the Washington Nationals selected Rice Owls shortstop Trei Cruz.

Cruz, who will be a junior but was draft eligible, was taken in the 37th round. He is the son of Jose Cruz Jr. and the Grandson of Astros legend Jose Cruz Sr.

Trei Cruz in 2019:

Height: 6 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: Shortstop

Batting average: .305

Homers: 9

RBI: 44

Stolen bases: 6

