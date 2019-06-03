Watching the tropics: What you should know about system forming in Gulf

The KPRC2 Severe Weather Team is watching a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico this week, which could play a role in Houston’s forecast.

Invest 91-L is located in the Bay of Campeche and has a 60 percent chance of development during the next two days.

Here’s what you need to know about the system and its potential impact on Houston.

Tropical forecast

There is no central circulation associated with Invest 91-L, so it has not formed into a tropical depression. It has a 60% chance of development during the next two days and between a 40% and 60% chance of development during the next five days.

A strong area of high pressure is blocking the cluster from moving northward but will shift east and allow some of that tropical moisture to head up the Northern Mexican coastline and into South Texas by Tuesday.

Even if the storm forms, it will most likely move into Northern Mexico.

Houston forecast

Regardless of storm formation, the added tropical moisture will meet up with an approaching storm system from the west and could beef up our rain chances from Wednesday to Thursday evening.

While it is too early to say how much rain we’ll see with this combination, it will bear watching as we are likely to see heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.