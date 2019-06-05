The must-see photos from flooding in Kendleton, Wharton County

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas - Several areas in Wharton County flooded on Wednesday.
Areas in Kendleton, which site on the border of Wharton and Fort Bend counties, also took on a lot of water.
Forecasters said as much as 10 inches of rain fell Wednesday.
Here's a look at some photos from the area:
A store flooded in Wharton County on June 5, 2019.
Willie Melton Boulevard in Kendleton underwater on June 5, 2019.
A strip center parking lot is flooded on June 5, 2019.
A street flooded in Wharton County on June 5, 2019.
A store flooded in Wharton County on June 5, 2019.
A store flooded in Wharton County on June 5, 2019.
Water slowly receding after flooding on June 5, 2019, made some streets in Kendleton impassable.
A drainage pipe doing its job on a flooded Wicks Road on June 5, 2019.
A store flooded in Wharton County on June 5, 2019.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.