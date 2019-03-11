News 2 Know: Plane engine fire at Bush, a lonely tweet and more

It's Monday, and it's also National Napping Day. We won't tell anyone if you squeeze in a few zzz's to your workday.

On this day in 1918, Moscow became the capital of revolutionary Russia.

Today's Weather

Foggy weather is starting off the week, but temperatures will remain warm. A cold front later this week will change all that. Meteorologist Eric Braate has a look at the forecast.

One tweet changed the course of Billy By's dad's doughnut shop on Sunday.

KPRC Passengers on a United Airlines flight from Newark to Houston lived through some scary moments after their plane caught fire in flight.

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from Newark to Houston lived through some scary moments after they saw flames shooting from one of the engines.

KPRC A “relatively small” apartment fire has come at a huge cost for a family in southwest Harris County.

A "relatively small" apartment fire has come at a huge cost for a family in southwest Harris County.

CNN

A racial profiling report released by Austin police shows that black and Hispanic drivers pulled over in traffic stops were more than twice as likely to be searched than their white counterparts.

The Trump administration is headed for a budget clash with Congress, with calls for deep domestic spending cuts that lawmakers are likely to ignore as the nation's debt reaches record levels.

According to Pew Research, 77 percent of Americans own a smartphone. Both iPhones and Androids come with a preinstalled app that tracks your location.

