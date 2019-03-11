Boyfriend detained after deadly domestic disturbance shooting, deputies say

The scene of a deadly shooting in Fort Bend County on March 11, 2019.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A man was detained after a woman was shot to death Monday in Fort Bend County, according to authorities.

The 21-year-old woman was killed during a domestic disturbance with her boyfriend at their residence in the 6900 block of Pleak Crossing, officials said.

In Sky2 video, a man was seen having his hands tested by authorities.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said the argument between the woman and her 23-year-old boyfriend turned physical and a handgun fired, striking and killing the woman.

Nehls said the boyfriend was detained, and authorities are treating the scene as a homicide.

Nehls said the man and woman have a 1-year-old daughter together, but she wasn't at the residence at the time of the shooting.

