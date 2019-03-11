VIDEO: 4 arrested after fight with deputies at Bombshells

HOUSTON - Four men were arrested after a violent altercation at a southeast Houston restaurant last week.

On Thursday, authorities said Oscar Luis Abrego and Segundo Abrego III got into an argument at the Bombshells at 12810 Gulf Freeway around 11:30 p.m. Jeremy Antonio Garcia and Pablo Cantu Jr. joined the argument, authorities said, and the manager asked all four men to leave.

Two off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies were working an approved extra job at the bar, officials said. When the deputies attempted to escort the men outside, Oscar Abrego punched one deputy several times in the face and Segundo Abrego joined the fight, according to Houston police.

One deputy deployed his Taser on Oscar Abrego while he was fighting with the other deputy, officials said.

Garcia and Cantu are accused of attempting to stop the deputy from helping his partner.

Houston police were called to the scene and the four men were arrested. Oscar Abrego, 25, and Segundo Abrego, 26, were charged with assault on a police officer. Garcia, 26, and Cantu, 22, were charged with interfering with a police officer, the HPD said.

A pair of videos were posted to Twitter after the incident. In one of the videos, the two HCSO deputies are seen involved in a physical altercation with at least two men. A Taser is deployed on one of the men and one of the deputies is seen in the video punching at least two men.

These cops at bombshells on gulf fwy wylin pic.twitter.com/4V61xCeGYA — 𝕵𝕵 🥶 (@JJHTXX) March 9, 2019

