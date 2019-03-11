Milwaukee chosen over Houston as site of 2020 Democratic National Convention

This Oct. 7, 2015 photo shows the Milwaukee skyline looking west from Lake Michigan.

HOUSTON - Milwaukee beat out Houston Monday as the host of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, according to the Associated Press.

Houston was named as a finalist for the convention site along with Milwaukee, Denver and Miami in June 2018.

Houston and Milwaukee were the favorites to land the convention after Denver withdrew as a finalist citing scheduling conflicts.

The DNC will be held at the Fiserv Forum from July 13-16, 2020.

The 2016 convention was held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The 2020 Republican National Convention will be held at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Aug. 24-27, 2020.

Click here for more coverage from the Milwaukee NBC station.