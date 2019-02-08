News 2 Know: Cold snap arrives, arrest made in FM 1960 shooting and more

Friday is here! It's also National Boy Scouts Day. The troop group is 109 years old today.
Also on this day, in 1971, the Nasdaq Composite debuted with 50 companies and a value of 100.
Today's Weather
What a change, right? In the span of 24 hours, temperatures dropped by more than 30 degrees. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the chilly forecast.
Local News
Man arrested in FM 1960 drive-by shooting that left victim critically injured
A man was arrested Friday in connection with a north Harris County shooting that left another man critically injured. Read more >
Child found sleeping in car after father shot to death
A young girl was found in the back seat of a car Thursday, next to where her father was shot and killed in northwest Harris County. Read more >
Man kills self in front of deputies after returning daughter to his parents' home
A man killed himself in front of deputies Friday after returning his daughter to his parent’s home in northeast Harris County. Read more >
Texas News
Officers line banks of Rio Grande to wait for migrant caravan
Eagle Pass, Texas, is usually a pretty quiet place. But this week, it has turned into an immigration showdown involving hundreds of law enforcement officers and a migrant caravan. Read more >
National News
National Enquirer so far silent on Bezos extortion allegations
Jeff Bezos has told his side of the story. Now what will David Pecker say? Read more >
Congrats!
Twin brothers at Klein Oak High School graduating at top of their class
Identical twins who attend Klein Oak High School have a very unique sibling rivalry, and it pushed them to succeed inside and outside the classroom. Read more >
