News 2 Know: Cold snap arrives, arrest made in FM 1960 shooting and more

Friday is here! It's also National Boy Scouts Day. The troop group is 109 years old today.

Also on this day, in 1971, the Nasdaq Composite debuted with 50 companies and a value of 100.

Today's Weather

What a change, right? In the span of 24 hours, temperatures dropped by more than 30 degrees. Meteorologist Britta Merwin has a look at the chilly forecast.

Local News

Texas DPS Alan Ruth is seen in this mugshot taken Feb. 28, 2018, which appears on his rap sheet from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a north Harris County shooting that left another man critically injured. Read more >

KPRC An investigator carries a young girl to a vehicle after authorities said she was found sleeping in a car next to where her father fell after being shot and killed in northwest Harris County, Texas, on Feb. 7, 2019.

A young girl was found in the back seat of a car Thursday, next to where her father was shot and killed in northwest Harris County. Read more >

KPRC Emergency vehicles are parked at the scene of a shooting near Humble, Texas, on Feb. 8, 2019.

A man killed himself in front of deputies Friday after returning his daughter to his parent’s home in northeast Harris County. Read more >

Texas News

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Law enforcement and Border Patrol vehicles are seen as they line the U.S./Mexico border on Feb. 7, 2019, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Eagle Pass, Texas, is usually a pretty quiet place. But this week, it has turned into an immigration showdown involving hundreds of law enforcement officers and a migrant caravan. Read more >

National News

David Ryder/Getty Images Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has told his side of the story. Now what will David Pecker say? Read more >

Congrats!

KPRC Joseph and Joshua Martinez, left and right respectively, talk about graduating at the top of their class from Klein Oak High School.

Identical twins who attend Klein Oak High School have a very unique sibling rivalry, and it pushed them to succeed inside and outside the classroom. Read more >

