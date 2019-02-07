Girl battling cancer with no cure sworn in as honorary Freeport police officer

FREEPORT, Texas - Abigail Arias had a dream of hers fulfilled Thursday: becoming a police officer.

Abigail is battling cancer, of which her doctors said there is no cure. The girl, whose hair has been cut short, was the center of everyone's attention during the ceremony and celebrated her new honorary title at the Freeport Police Department.

"Look around this room today. There's a lot of people in power in the state of Texas. But there's not a lot of people who can bring all these people to one place, and that's huge, and that says a lot for this little girl who sits right here today," said Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey.

