Winter is back: Temps plummet in Houston after cold front passes

HOUSTON - Temps dropped by more than 30 degrees overnight as a cold front moved through the Houston region.

Thursday morning started out with temps in the 70s, but by Friday morning temps had dropped into the lower 40s for most locations.

Gusty north winds added insult to injury, making those lower 40s feel more like the upper 20s.

Expect overcast skies with a few sprinkles for Friday. Locations north of Houston could even see a few flurries. Temperatures will struggle to get into the mid-40s by the afternoon.

KPRC

The cold weather sticks around for Saturday, with a light freeze possible in the morning. Temperatures will barely make it to 50 degrees in the afternoon under cloudy skies.

Warmer weather returns next week, with temperatures in the 70s by Monday. Rain also returns to the forecast Monday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.