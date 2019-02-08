Woman claims Harris County judge assaulted her in courtroom

HOUSTON - A woman who claims she was assaulted by a Harris County judge filed a temporary restraining order against him on Friday.

"With this evil look, he's like, 'You need to not sit there, you're not an attorney,'" Sarai Garza said.

Garza claims that on Jan. 29, Harris County Criminal Court Judge Lee Wilson stepped down from the bench, grabbed her arm and injured her.

Last week, Channel 2 Investigates verified that the Houston Police Department is investigating the matter.

The case has also been forwarded to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

Wilson has not responded to calls and an email requesting comment.

According to Garza, the incident happened because Wilson was not happy about where Garza was sitting in the courtroom, an area she said he claimed was reserved for attorneys.

Garza is employed as an attorney's assistant.

"I'm fairly certain anybody who touched court staff or (an) attorney's assistant, whether it's poke, grab, whatever it is, security would have been called, and I'm pretty sure that person would be sitting in jail right now," one of Garza's attorneys," Thuy Le, said.

