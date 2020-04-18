67ºF

Hundreds of cars in line for cheap chicken cause major traffic jam

Joe Fisher, WRAL/NBC News

Surplus chicken sales triggered traffic jams for the second day in a row on Thursday in North Carolina.

In an effort to keep its suppliers in business during the COVID-19 pandemic, House of Raeford Farms was selling chicken for as low as 87 cents per pound at the State Farmers Market in Selma.

Buyers backed up from I-40, forcing one exit to close and a detour around the area.

The Department of Transportation expected to keep the exit and Lake Wheeler Road closed in both directions through 4 p.m. Thursday.

During Wednesday's sale, a line of 100 cars spilled onto N.C. Highway 42 from the parking lot of the Cleveland Draft House in Garner, where an 18-wheeler filled with 40,000 pounds of meat was parked.

Chicken thighs sold for $35 per box, chicken breasts for $45 and chicken wings for $60.

Read more at WRAL: https://bit.ly/2K9ipYH

