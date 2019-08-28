Sisters living on front porch of rental property after being evicted from the home

HOUSTON - Two sisters are living on the front yard of a rental property in Oak Forest after they were evicted from the home for not paying rent.

The landlord moved all their belongings outside, but the women haven’t left and some neighbors say it’s an eyesore.

Why were they evicted?

Tricia Meyer, 61, and her sister Edwinice, 54, said they haven’t been able to work due to health issues.

“I had surgery back in December. I’ve been trying to recover,” Meyer said. “I used to work. I’m a party consultant. I was working part-time over at the Dollar Tree. Because I haven’t been able to get back to work, my money has shrunk down and I started having problems with paying everything.”

That includes paying their $1,350 rent on Ebony Lane in the Oak Forest neighborhood.

The Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office said at 10:39 a.m. Thursday, a deputy delivered the sisters an eviction notice for not paying the rent. Authorities said it appeared they were already living on the front yard. Meyer said the landlord had movers take their items outside.

“This is our second eviction that’s happened. We were living in a house that belonged to my sister and it was foreclosed on and sold,” Meyer said.

If they were evicted, how are they living on the front lawn?

The constable’s office said the landlord has not asked deputies to intervene. The sisters could be removed for trespassing, but authorities said the landlord hasn’t asked them to leave.

Some neighbors say it's an eyesore, others want to help

Some neighbors have complained that having the sisters' belongings sit on the front lawn creates an eyesore for the neighborhood.

A homeowner who complained to KPRC Channel 2 News said they didn’t want to go on camera, but wants to see the items gone.

“I would say, 'I’m sorry,' because the situation is not under our control," said Meyer, who is trying to pay the $4,000 they owe. "As soon as possible, we’ll be out of here or moving back in."

Other neighbors have given the Meyer sisters food and water.

“I just feel bad for them, trying to help out any way that we can,” said Tina Lopez, who lives several houses down. “I think that people have been complaining about it, but they really need to stop and think (about) what if they were going through this and to try and help them out, (and) pray for them if that’s all they can do.”

“I want to say, 'Thank you' to them, the ones that have helped, they’re angels,” Meyer said. “My main thing that I need right now, and I don’t know if any of them would be able to do it, we need shelter even though it’s going to be temporary.”

The landlord

Meyer said he’s been kind and trying to negotiate with the two sisters.

“So he went through and did the thing to get us evicted and since we were evicted, and as soon as we were evicted he turned around and said, 'If you can come up with the money, you can go back in,” Meyer said.

KPRC Channel 2 News reached out to the land lord, he said he would be available to speak about the matter on Wednesday.

Why not go to a shelter?

The sisters said the declined going to a shelter because they don’t want to give up their cat, Buddy Butt, and dog, Kayla.

“Both of the animals were emotional support animals and we both need them,” said Meyer, who also said they lost their documentation to certify their pets as support animals.

How are they going to pay for it?

Meyer said their sister passed away from ovarian cancer in 2005 and claims she left money for her sister who lives with her.

“​​​​​​He’s helped me find a lawyer to help me some probate problems,” said Meyer about the landlord helping her. “Trying to get money from other property to pay the rent.”

She said in the meantime, there’s possibly a house they could temporarily move into.

“The house we were looking at to try and move into sometime last week or the week before when we had one of those strong storms that came through, a branch from some tree came down on the roof,” Meyer said. “They got the tree off, but it’s going to be major repairs. We are looking for some place we can move into temporarily, hopefully no rent.”

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.