At least 45 dogs seized from 'horrible living conditions' at Matagorda County home, officials say

MATAGORDA COUNTY, Texas - At least 45 dogs were seized from a Matagorda County breeding home Tuesday, according to authorities.

Houston Humane Society officials called it a "hoarding" situation.

What happened

Matagorda County Animal Control officers arrived at a home on FM 521 around 10 a.m. in order to seize animals from the property.

Animal Control officers said the woman living at the home did not initially answer the door.

Deputies with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office forced open the door, according to authorities.

What was inside?

Once authorities made it inside, they said the woman complied.

While an official count of animals wasn't made, authorities said at least 45 dogs were inside.

The seizure lasted about 2 1/2 hours and the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals was called to assist.

Living conditions

Officials said seven to nine of the seized dogs were overbred females. Houston Humane Society officials said when they entered the home, a female dog was giving birth under the kitchen sink.

All of the dogs were in "horrible living conditions," according to Matagorda County officials.

Officials said puppies were living outside in the heat and the dogs were provided murky water and ant-covered food.

Inside the home, officials said dogs were forced to sit and walk in their own feces and live in cupboards below the sink.

Some of the animals were severely matted and had eye infections, officials said.

Not first call to home

In May, Matagorda authorities said they were called to the same location after a woman bought a dog from the home.

Officials said the dog was sick and died one day after the woman bought it.

After the dog died, the woman reached out to Animal Control to check out the location.

Officials said a seizure did not happen at that time because the homeowner had far fewer animals.

A citation was issued, but no arrests were made.

What's next

Authorities said another seizure at the location is planned.

Houston Humane Society officials said they believe there may be two to three times more animals still at the home.

