Garth Brooks announces Texas stop for Dive Bar Tour

2019 iHeartMedia

HOUSTON - Garth Brooks is coming to Texas on his Dive Bar Tour.

The Country Music legend announced the third location of the tour on Tuesday.

Gruene Hall is the spot.

Sept. 23 is the date.

Tickets are only available through local country radio stations.

Brooks played his second Dive Bar Tour show at a jam-packed Buck Owens' Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif. on Aug. 15. The first show of the tour was played at Joe's on Weed Street in Chicago in July.

The song "Dive Bar" is off Brooks' upcoming album, FUN, which will be released soon, according to his website. He and Blake Shelton joined forces to put out the summertime anthem.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.