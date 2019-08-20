Weed, Xanax, meth found during drug bust at NW Harris County motel, officials say

From left to right - Hayden Franklin, Stephanie Aguilar, Shannon Toomer, Castle Brown, Matthew Quintero

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Five people were arrested at a northwest Harris County motel last week, according to Harris County officials.

They were all arrested and are facing myriad charges.

What happened

On Friday, authorities said a suspicious vehicle was spotted parked across three parking spots at the Candlewood Suites Motel in the 8700 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1960 eest.

Authorities said Shannon Toomer was in the driver's seat of the vehicle when they approached it. Officials said he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Castle Brown, the passenger in the vehicle, had three open warrants in Harris County, authorities said.

During a search of the vehicle, constable deputies said they found methamphetamine and Xanax inside a backpack. Brown and Toomer told authorities the backpack belonged to a friend who was in a room at the motel where they were all staying.

Stephanie Aguilar, Matthew Quintero and Hayden Franklin were found inside the room, according to authorities. They were all detained.

Authorities said Franklin had an open warrant from the Tomball Police Department for possession of a controlled substance.

Officials said more methamphetamine and Xanax were found inside the room, along with marijuana.

Authorities said they found "individually packaged Xanax, a firearm, Oxycodone, marijuana and a scale" inside Aguilar and Quintero's vehicle.

What were they charged with?

Franklin was booked for his open warrant and received a no bond, officials said.

Brown, Quintero and Toomer were charged with possession of a controlled substance. Brown's bond was set at $1,000. Quintero and Toomer's bonds were set at $5,000.

Aguilar was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Her bond was set at $15,000.

