KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Sequoia, a pup who is a mixture of sweetness and loyalty

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – Sequoia is not your ordinary pup.

She’s a delightful mix of sweetness and loyalty, wrapped up in a furry bundle of joy.

With her soulful eyes and a heart as big as the tallest trees, she’s here to bring endless love and warmth into your life.

She’s searching for a family who appreciates love and embraces differences.

She gets along well with everyone, furry friends included, and promises to fill your days with tail wags and unwavering loyalty.

Come meet Sequoia next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the HHS. You can sign up here.

If you’re interested in welcoming Sequoia into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

