KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Sequoia, a pup who is a mixture of sweetness and loyalty

HOUSTON – Sequoia is not your ordinary pup.

She’s a delightful mix of sweetness and loyalty, wrapped up in a furry bundle of joy.

With her soulful eyes and a heart as big as the tallest trees, she’s here to bring endless love and warmth into your life.

She’s searching for a family who appreciates love and embraces differences.

She gets along well with everyone, furry friends included, and promises to fill your days with tail wags and unwavering loyalty.

Come meet Sequoia next Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the HHS. You can sign up here.

If you’re interested in welcoming Sequoia into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

