‘It’s really painful’: Father hopeful suspect is caught soon after son dies in road rage shooting in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A kind heart, helpful and a hardworking mechanic with dreams of opening his own shop. That is how 21-year-old Angel Muniz’s father describes him. Out of fear for his safety, Muniz’s father asked to remain anonymous.

“He was my arms; he was my legs. He was everything to me,” said Muniz’s father.

On Nov.19, Muniz was shot in a road rage shooting. Days later, he died in the hospital. Muniz’s father lost his only son.

“It’s really painful,” said Muniz’s father.

Detectives said Muniz and his girlfriend were on their way to get something to eat around 4 p.m. KPRC 2 obtained surveillance video from a nearby business. It shows Muniz’s white Ford F-150 truck on Freeport Street. He makes a left turn onto Muscatine Street in front of Tacos El Toro #2. Moments later an SUV and the suspects’ silver car also makes the turn. The suspect speeds up and swerves around the SUV. The rest was not shown on camera.

Witnesses told deputies Muniz had reversed out of private driveway on Muscatine. After the shooter swerved around the SUV, detectives said, at some point, Muniz yelled at the suspect. Detectives said the suspect slowed down, pointed a gun at the couple and opened fire. Muniz’s truck landed in a ditch. His girlfriend was not hurt.

Muniz’s father said he wants his son to be remembered for always lending a helping hand to those in need.

“My son was a great person. If he saw you on the road and see’s that you’ve got a problem, he stops,” said Muniz’s father.

Muniz’s father is hopeful the shooter will be caught soon.

“I know they’re going to pay for it sooner than later,” said Muniz.

Those with any information are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.