59º
Join Insider

Local News

Man dies from injuries after road rage shooting in east Harris County

Erica Ponder, Digital Content Producer

Christian Terry, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Crime, Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 21-year-old man who was in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident in east Harris County has died from his injuries, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened Sunday at the intersection of Freeport and Muscatine Streets.

Investigators said the victim, who was identified as 21-year-old Angel Muniz-Acosta, was trying to get something to eat with his girlfriend when the shooting happened.

Muniz-Acosta, who was driving an F-150, reportedly turned around on Freeport and backed out of a private driveway. Deputies said the suspect, who was traveling at a high rate of speed in a Black four-door sedan, swerved around the F-150 truck.

According to HCSO, the victim yelled and the suspect slowed down, pointed a gun at the couple, and opened fire. The victim then drove into a ditch, deputies said.

Muniz-Acosta was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

“It was a road rage incident,” Sgt. Sofia Siova told KPRC 2 on Sunday.

Investigators said the victim’s girlfriend was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Prairie View A&M University graduate with a master’s degree in Digital Media Studies from Sam Houston State. Delta woman. Proud aunt. Lover of the color purple. 💜

email

Christian Terry covered digital news in Tyler and Wichita Falls before returning to the Houston area where he grew up. He is passionate about weather and the outdoors and often spends his days off on the water fishing.

email