Man dies from injuries after road rage shooting in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 21-year-old man who was in critical condition after being shot during a road rage incident in east Harris County has died from his injuries, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Tuesday.

The shooting happened Sunday at the intersection of Freeport and Muscatine Streets.

Investigators said the victim, who was identified as 21-year-old Angel Muniz-Acosta, was trying to get something to eat with his girlfriend when the shooting happened.

Muniz-Acosta, who was driving an F-150, reportedly turned around on Freeport and backed out of a private driveway. Deputies said the suspect, who was traveling at a high rate of speed in a Black four-door sedan, swerved around the F-150 truck.

According to HCSO, the victim yelled and the suspect slowed down, pointed a gun at the couple, and opened fire. The victim then drove into a ditch, deputies said.

Muniz-Acosta was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Update to recent shooting on Freeport/Muscatine, stemming from road-rage: the victim, Angel Muniz-Acosta (21), has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.



If you have any information, please contact @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS (8477). #HouNews https://t.co/Tr79jm3DC8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 21, 2023

“It was a road rage incident,” Sgt. Sofia Siova told KPRC 2 on Sunday.

Investigators said the victim’s girlfriend was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).