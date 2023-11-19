Man in critical condition after shooting, possible road rage incident in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been taken to a hospital and is reportedly in critical condition after being shot in east Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at the intersection of Freeport and Muscatine Streets. They also said the shooting possibly stemmed from a road-rage incident.

@HCSOTexas deputies & investigators are responding to a shooting, possibly stemming from a road-rage incident. Incident occurred at Freeport/Muscatine streets. Suspect(s) in one vehicle, fired shots at another vehicle, striking the driver. The wounded

The sheriff’s office said a suspect in one vehicle fired shots into another vehicle, striking the driver, who was said to be a man in his twenties.

Deputies are investigating and there is no suspect information at this time.