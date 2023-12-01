RECOGNIZE THIS VEHICLE? HCSO releases photos of car involved in deadly road rage shooting

HCSO released a photo of the vehicle they believe was involved in the deadly road rage shooting of a 21-year-old

HARRIS COUNTY – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released images of a vehicle they believe was involved in a deadly road rage shooting in east Harris County last month.

The vehicle is described as a 4-door, silver-colored Toyota Camry.

HCSO pictures of vehicle involved in deadly road rage. (Harris County Sherriff's Office)

What Happened

On Sunday, Nov. 19 at 4:08 p.m., deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Freeport and Muscatine Streets.

According to witnesses, 21-year-old Angel Muniz-Acosta was reversing his F-150 truck out of a driveway located on Muscatine Street when the Camry driver turned on the same street, traveling at a high rate of speed, and swerved around Acosta’s SUV.

Moments later, deputies said Acosta and the driver of the Camry appeared on Freeport Street together. The Camry driver allegedly slowed down his vehicle and pointed a gun at Acosta before opening fire.

Acosta, who was shot in the head, lost control of his vehicle and drove into a ditch.

The Camry driver fled the scene going westbound on Muscatine Drive.

Acosta was transported to the hospital and put on life-support. He later died from his injuries.

Deputies said Acosta’s girlfriend was also in the vehicle, but she was not injured.

Anyone with information about the vehicle pictured is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

Friday, on KPRC 2 News at 6 p.m., Corely Peel is speaking to Acosta’s family about the tragic incident.