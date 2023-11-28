51º
Join Insider

Local News

KPRC 2 Exclusive: Watch the 2024 Houston Sports Award nominees be announced Tuesday

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston Sports Awards
Houston Astros pitcher, World Series champ Lance McCullers Jr. to host 2024 Houston Sports Awards (Houston Sports Authority)

LIVESTREAM BELOW

HOUSTON – The Houston sports awards are back! And this year, KPRC 2 is proud to partner with the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority to bring you exclusive coverage.

The star-studded event will take place on Jan. 30 at the 713 Music Hall.

On Tuesday, the 2024 nominees will be unveiled in categories including the inspiration and community impact awards.

We’ll also reveal the recipient of this year’s lifetime achievement award.

Don’t miss the announcement of the 2024 Houston sports awards nominees, featuring this year’s show host... Astros great and world series champ, Lance McCullers Jr.

Coverage begins at 11 a.m. exclusively on the KPRC 2+ live stream.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter