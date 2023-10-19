Comets legend Cynthia Cooper to be inducted into Houston Sports Hall of Fame with star-studded 2024 class

HOUSTON – This comet continues to soar and is finally getting her well-deserved flowers for an iconic career in women’s basketball.

The Harris County – Houston Sports Authority announced that Houston Comets legend Cynthia Cooper will be inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame as part of the star-studded 2024 class.

According to a news release, Cooper’s contributions to the sport and her significant impact on the Houston community make her a perfect addition to an already impressive group of amazing athletes and coaches.

More than 23 years ago, Cooper and her indestructible teammates made history by bringing home their fourth WNBA Championship in a row.

Cooper, Sheryl Swoopes, and Tina Thompson were known as the ‘Big Three’ and helped in leading the team to gold hardware four times in a row from 1997-2000.

“I am so honored and overjoyed. I have been waiting for this moment forever,” said Cooper, 2024 Hall of Famer. “I am so excited to be a part of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame. There is a long list of talented individuals, and now I get to join them; I’m thrilled.”

Cooper is a Chicago native and started playing basketball when she was just 16 years old.

She signed with the Houston Comets in 1997 after almost 10 years of playing overseas. Her remarkable skill set helped the team score four WNBA Championships in a row. In her first two years in the WNBA, she was named MVP and also earned MVP honors during all of the Comet’s WNBA Finals appearances.

Cooper is also a two-time Olympic medalist, a 2009 Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, and in 2010 was the first WNBA player to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Cynthia Cooper’s induction into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame is a no-brainer and testament to her extraordinary talent and unwavering commitment to the game,” said Harris County – Houston Sports Authority Senior Director of Communications Daniel Gotera. “Anyone who has grown up in Houston remembers those incredible Comets championship runs as Cooper inspired so many with both her play and personality. We are thrilled to have her join an elite group of athletes in the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.”

26 Aug 2000: Cynthia Cooper #14 of the Houston Comet celebrates after winning the game against the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals Game at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas. The Comets defeated the Liberty 79-73 in overtime.

5 Sep 1999: Cynthia Cooper #14 of the Houston Comets hugs teammate Tammy Jackson #23 after winning game three the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas. The Liberty defeated the Comets 68-67.