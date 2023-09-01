HISTORY RECAP: Houston Comets won 4th WNBA Championship 23 years ago ⛹️‍♀️🏅🏆; Photos here

30 Aug 1997: The Houston Comets celebrate after the WNBA championship game against the New York Liberty at The Summit in Houston, Texas. The Comets won the game, 65-51. Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw /Allsport

HOUSTON – The lights, the trophy, the confetti.

How many of you remember Aug. 26, 2000, in the city of Houston when history was made?

Former WNBA team, the Houston Comets, recently celebrated 23 years since securing their historic fourth Championship.

The Comets go down in history as one of the original eight WNBA teams in the U.S. and are remembered as the first dynasty teams of the league.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Comets were led by amazing starters such as two-time MVP legend Cynthia Cooper, 3x Olympic gold medalist Sheryl Swoopes, and 1997 first-draft pick Tina Thompson.

Cooper, Swoopes, and Thompson were known as the ‘Big Three’ but the support of several other players sent them over the edge, winning the city gold hardware four times in a row from 1997-2000.

Another notable player deserving of all the flowers is the late, great Kim Perrot, who tragically passed away after winning her third WNBA championship in 1999 following her fight with cancer.

Here’s a look at the women who bossed up on the court, and helped put women’s basketball in the 713 on the map.

(GETTY IMAGES 2023)

21 Jun 1998: Kim Perrot of the Houston Comets dribbles the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California. The Comets defeated the Sparks 79-63. Mandatory Credit: Elsa Hasch /Allsport

(2023 Getty Images)

Cynthia Cooper of the Houston Comets celebrates with her teammates after the championship game against the New York Liberty at The Summit in Houston, Texas. The Comets won the game, 65-51. Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw /Allsport

(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

28 Aug 1997: Wanda Guyton gets tended to during a playoff game between the Houston Comets and the Charlotte Sting at The Summit in Houston, Texas. The Comets won the game, 70-54. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

(2023 Getty Images)

5 Sep 1999: Cynthia Cooper #14 of the Houston Comets hugs teammate Tammy Jackson #23 after winning game three the WNBA Finals against the New York Liberty at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas. The Liberty defeated the Comets 68-67. Mandatory Credit: Todd Warshaw /Allsport

(2023 Getty Images)

17 Aug 2000: Sheryl Swoops #22 of the Houston Comets poses with her trophy and WNBA President Val Ackerman after the WNBA Playoff Game 1 against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas. The Comets defeated the Sparks 77-56. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez /Allsport

(2023 Getty Images)

30 Aug 1997: Tammy Jackson and Kim Perrot of the Houston Comets take a moment during the WNBA championship game against the New York Liberty at The Summit in Houston, Texas. The Comets won the game, 65-51. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

(2023 Getty Images)

26 Aug 2000: Cynthia Cooper #14 of the Houston Comet celebrates after winning the game against the New York Liberty in the WNBA Finals Game at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas. The Comets defeated the Liberty 79-73 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: It is expressly understood that the only rights Allsport are offering to license in this Photograph are one-time, non-exclusive editorial rights. Mandatory Credit: Ronald Martinez /Allsport

(2023 Getty Images)

30 Aug 1997: Coach Van Chancellor of the Houston Comets celebrates with his team after the championship game against the New York Liberty at The Summit in Houston, Texas. The Comets won the game, 65-51. Mandatory Credit: Doug Pensinger /Allsport

Would you like to see a WNBA team come back to the city of Houston?

Chat with KPRC 2′s Moriah Ballard about it in the comments below.