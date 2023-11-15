Houston Astros pitcher, World Series champ Lance McCullers Jr. to host 2024 Houston Sports Awards

HOUSTON – The Harris County-Houston Sports Authority announced Wednesday the 7th annual Houston Sports Awards will be hosted by Houston Astros pitcher and two-time World Series champion Lance McCullers Jr.

The awards will be on Tuesday, January 30, at 713 Music Hall in Downtown Houston.

McCullers will lead a lineup of some of Houston’s biggest names in sports from both the past and the present.

“I could not be more excited to be hosting the Houston Sports Awards in January,” said McCullers. “I hope you all come out and are as excited as I am.”

The 2024 Houston Sports Awards will honor both professional and high school athletes. Astros legend Lance Berkman, Comets legend Cynthia Cooper, and Oilers legend Warren Moon will also be inducted into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

The first-ever Lifetime Civic Champion Award will also be presented to current Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner for his contributions to the Houston sports landscape during his time in office.

“Each year, the Houston Sports Awards gets bigger and better,” says Daniel Gotera, Harris County - Houston Sports Authority Director of Communications and Executive Producer of the Houston Sports Awards. “The event will feature some new and exciting additions, and with Lance as our host, there’s no doubt that we will continue to raise the bar for this highly anticipated night.”

More details on other award winners and nominees will be announced later.

Tickets for the Houston Sports Awards will go on sale soon. For more information and continued updates on the event, click here.

KPRC 2 is partnering with the Harris County Sports Authority to bring you the 2024 Houston Sports Awards.