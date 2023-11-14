Former Houston Oilers QB Warren Moon to be inducted as final member of the Houston Sports Hall of Fame class of 2024

Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon (1), elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2006, fires a pass during the AFC Divisional Playoff, a 26-24 loss to the Denver Broncos on January 4, 1992, at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by William R. Sallaz/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

HOUSTON – Warren Moon, the former Houston Oilers quarterback whose talent, determination and resilience led him to success on and off the field, has been selected for induction into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame class of 2024.

The nine-time Pro-Bowler established himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks in his era while wearing an Oilers jersey.

“The caliber of athletes that have come out of this city…I don’t think there are too many cities that can compare,” Moon said after learning of the news last week. “For me to be involved and for me to be a part of this team, it’s just an outstanding honor for me.”

Moon became part of the Oilers from 1984 to 1993. He won NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award after passing for over 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns.

The legend joins Houston Comets’ Cynthia Cooper and Astros’ legend Lance Berkman in the 2024 Houston Sports Hall of Fame.

KPRC 2 is partnering with the Harris County Sports Authority to bring you the 2024 Houston Sports Awards.