Houston Astros legend Lance Berkman to be inducted to the Houston Sports Hall of Fame class of 2024

HOUSTON – Houston Astros legend Lance Berkman has been selected for induction into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame class of 2024.

The Waco native, who was drafted by the Astros from Rice University in 1997, spent most of his career in Texas, becoming one of the most beloved MLB players in franchise history. After his time with the Astros, he played for the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, and Texas Rangers.

HOUSTON - JULY 30: First baseman Lance Berkman of the Houston Astros sits in the dugout during batting practice before the Milwaukee Brewers play the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on July 30, 2010 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) (2010 Getty Images)

He batted .296 with 326 home runs and 1,090 RBIs during his career. He officially retired in 2014.

“Lance Berkman’s legendary impact made him a perfect addition to the 2024 class,” said Daniel Gotera, Harris County - Houston Sports Authority Senior Director of Communications. “A proven clutch hitter, Lance was an integral part of the Astros playoff runs in the early 2000s and their first World Series team in 2005. ‘The Big Puma’ was one of the best to ever wear that uniform.”

Berkman earned All-Star recognition five times, earning him the distinction of one of the Astros’ “Killer B’s,” alongside Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio.

The legend joins Houston Comets’ Cynthia Cooper in the 2024 Houston Sports Hall of Fame. A third and final member will be announced later.