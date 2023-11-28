Montgomery County woman urges spaying, neutering pets after rescuing stray dog with head stuck in jug

A Montgomery County woman is receiving praise for her valiant efforts to rescue a stray dog whose head was trapped in a jug.

Since KPRC 2 first reported on the rescue Sunday, local animal lovers have sought out Teri Goodnight to thank her for saving the affectionately named “Jughead” and his friend, Red.

“Thank you so very much to the loving and compassionate woman who was able to take the time and money to save these dogs,” Pat Cline wrote in a comment on a KPRC 2 Facebook post. “You are truly an angel walking amongst us. So very grateful to you!”

“Thank you, Teri, for rescuing both doggies and not giving up,” wrote Jessica Gonzalez. “Once again this brings up the issue of so many strays and/or pets being dumped on the streets. Something needs to be done.”

Goodnight tells KPRC 2 she’d like to use her newfound platform to stress the importance of spaying and neutering pets to reduce the widespread epidemic of animal overpopulation.

“When effectively delivered and combined with vaccinations, spay/neuter provides a humane and effective way to reduce the number of animals living on the streets, and improves the health of those remaining,” Humane society International writes about the importance of spaying and neutering pets. “Sterilizing pets prevents them from contributing to the problem of homeless or abandoned dogs and cats.”

Goodnight has been trapping and helping dogs in Montgomery County for about three years. She spent 30 days trying to catch Jughead, and it finally paid off.

“We took wire cutters and cut all the way around it and pulled it off of his head. So, this was the only way he was able to eat and drink or see,” said Teri Goodnight.

Jughead and Red are now in the care of the East Texas Hoof and Paw Animal Rescue.

Is your dog or cat a rescued pet? Share with us your stories, photos or videos!

“These two had a foster, they are now with a rescue so they will be vetted and adopted out and go to loving homes and not have to be street dogs anymore,” Goodnight said.