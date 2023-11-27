‘I just broke down’: Montgomery County woman saves dog with head stuck in jug

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A stray dog in need of help after getting his head stuck in a jug was saved thanks to the efforts of a woman in Montgomery County.

The dog, affectionately named Jughead, was scared and in desperate need of help. The fear of the dog made it difficult for those trying to rescue him.

The woman who rescued him spent 30 days and several hundred dollars worth of time and fuel trying to trap him and it finally paid off. Jughead and his friend Red were caught and rescued.

“We took wire cutters and cut all the way around it and pulled it off of his head. So this was the only way he was able to eat and drink or see,” said Teri Goodnight.

Goodnight has been trapping dogs in Montgomery County for about three years. She was first alerted to Jugheads situation on Oct. 26.

“We didn’t know, we thought he couldn’t breathe, didn’t know there was an opening at the other end so it became high priority to get him caught but then we realized he could eat, he could breathe, he could drink but I still wasn’t going to give up on him,” she said.

Jughead was in the Porter area, roaming neighborhoods near FM 1314 and Lazy Lane. The jug on his head was actually a cat feeder.

“He was an opportunistic eater, the food was on the porch and he helped himself to it and got his head stuck in the container on October 21 and it’s been a everyday effort to try and get him since then,” Goodnight said. “I literally cried for 10 minutes after I caught him, I just broke down started crying. I was relieved it was over.”

Goodnight says saving Jughead is rewarding too and hopes to continue helping others in similar situations. Jughead and Red are now in the care of the East Texas Hoof and Paw Animal Rescue.

‘These two had a foster, they are now with a rescue so they will be vetted and adopted out and go to loving homes and not have to be street dogs anymore,” Goodnight said.