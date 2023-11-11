Had a dangerous encounter with stray dogs? We want to hear about it.

A man was attacked by his neighbor's dogs on Heidelberg Street on Sept. 5, 2023.

They can be man’s best friend or the nightmare tearing a person apart. We’re talking about dogs and not the ones curled up by the fireplace or on your lap.

They’re the stray dogs that become packs. The ones dumped that learn how to protect themselves. The ones wandering in your neighborhood with no rules and high predator drives.

KPRC 2 is embarking on a data project to map out where attacks or deadly maulings happen in the Houston area.

In recent weeks, we’ve reported on dog attacks near Katy, Aldine, Tomball, and Liberty County.

We’re looking into the safety of our community, the solutions to reducing the number of stray dogs, and how you can protect your family.

If you’ve seen a dog attack or have been a victim of one, we want to know what happened and where so we can map out where they’re happening and what resources are available. Send us a message using the form below!