For the first time ever, fans can buy tickets to the 2024 Houston Sports Awards; Here’s how

HOUSTON – For the first time ever, sports fans across the Houston area will be able to purchase tickets to the next Houston Sports Award taking place in just a few weeks.

According to a news conference hosted on Tuesday, fans can buy tickets for the first time online and attend the event where they can witness some of Houston’s top athletes be recognized.

The event will take place on Jan. 30, 2024, and will be hosted by Lance McCullers.

Those looking to be in attendance can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Ticket prices begin at $95.

