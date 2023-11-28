Brother reads tear-jerking letter to little sister who was shot, killed while on the way to get ice cream

HOUSTON – It’s a letter no child should have to write - but it shows the courage one little boy still show/has to show since his little sister’s shooting death.

It happened July 3, 2002.

Khamani Rice was only 8 years old when he and his 5-year-old sister, Khamaya Dior Donelsen were picked up from daycare by their mom, Kristena Watters, after she worked her late-night shift. The family/three were on their way to get ice cream when their vehicle was caught in the crossfire of a possible drive-by shooting.

As multiple shots rang out from a vehicle at the stop sign, Khamani and Khamaya were both struck by the same bullet. Khamani was injured but survived. Khamaya wasn’t as lucky.

It’s been a year and four months since Khamani lost his sister, and no arrests have been made. The Houston Police Department held another news conference Tuesday to announce an increased reward of $100,000 for information about the suspect involved in Khamaya’s death.

During the news conference, Watters said she didn’t have the strength to speak much but allowed her son, Khamani, to deliver a personally written and tear-jerking letter to honor his sister.

Here’s what the letter read:

Hi, my name is Khamani Rice,

My sister’s name is Khamaya Dior Donelson. My sister’s life matters. In fact, everybody’s life matters. I want all the kids out there to know, their lives matter too.

Don’t ever let anybody tell you your life doesn’t matter, don’t ever let anybody do that.

If someone is mean to you or calls you out of your name, ask them what they’re going through, because hurt people hurt people. My sister did not deserve what happened that night. In fact, nobody does.

When my mom is gone, which will not happen in a very, very, very long time, I carry the legacy. I keep my sister’s name alive, which tomorrow is not promised. Violence is not the answer. You know your birthday, you don’t know your death date. So be mindful with what you say or do to people. You also never know when your last time seeing somebody is.

Me and my mom both learned that life is very short. If you have kids or even siblings, family, just hug them very tight. Just love them, spread love and joy around the world. If you haven’t already, go to the GoFundMe app and just donate would be great. And if you donate, we don’t even need or want the money. Our GoFund Me is ‘A Diorables Drive.’ You can just make a stocking with little toys and we have fliers being printed and we have a drop-off location.

Thank you for hearing my speech, have a blessed day and long live Dior.

You’ve gained a guardian angel.”

