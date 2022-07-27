Reward increased to $50K for information in deadly shooting of 5-year-old girl

HOUSTON – FBI Houston is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of a 5-year-old girl earlier this month. This is in addition to Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta offering $20,000 and Crime Stoppers’ $5,000 reward.

Khamaya Dior Donelson was fatally shot on July 3 after authorities said the child’s mother, Kristena Watters, picked up her and her 8-year-old brother from a 24-hour daycare. According to police, Watters was was out late because she had to close the restaurant she worked at before picking up her children.

At around 12:50 a.m., Watters and the children were in their vehicle stopped at the intersection of Northborough Drive and Rushcreek Drive. As a silver Honda Accord drove through the intersection heading west on Rushcreek Drive, the rear passenger began shooting out of the vehicle in the direction of a food store, investigators said.

During a press conference on July 6, 2022, a photo of the suspects' vehicle was released in hopes someone will recognize who it belongs to. (KPRC 2)

Authorities said a single shot hit the family’s vehicle, entered the rear driver’s side door, and hit the children. Police said they went straight to the emergency room, where Khamaya was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the FBI’s Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000, HPD Homicide at (713) 308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477. For more information, go to https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/seeking-info/khamaya-donelson.