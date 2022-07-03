5-year-old dead, 8-year-old wounded after possible drive-by shooting in north Houston, police say

One child is dead and another is injured after a possible drive-by shooting in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 5-year-old was killed and an 8-year-old is injured after Houston police said they were shot in a vehicle at a north Houston intersection early Sunday.

According to Assistant Chief C. Hatcher, officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 13500 block of Northborough Drive near Rushcreek Drive in the Greenspoint area at around 1 a.m.

When they arrived, Hatcher said officers did not find any witnesses or victims.

Fifteen minutes later, officers received reports of two children with gunshot wounds arriving at an area hospital.

Hatcher said witnesses told police that a vehicle driven by a woman was stopped at a stoplight while headed northbound on Northborough with her 5-year-old and 8-year-old in the back seat.

That was when a dark-colored vehicle, approaching westbound on Rushcreek Drive, passed by. Two suspects inside the vehicle fired multiple gunshots at the mother’s vehicle, hitting both children. She immediately left the intersection and drove them to an area hospital.

The 5-year-old later died, while the 8-year-old is expected to recover, according to Hatcher.

Police say it’s not clear if the vehicle or the mother were the intended targets or if something else was going on and they were hit.

Descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle they were driving in were not immediately available.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at 713.306.3800 or Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS.