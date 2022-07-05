97º

Mother identifies 5-year-old girl killed inside her vehicle while waiting at stop sign in north Houston intersection

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Khamaya Dior Donelson, 5, was identified as the victim killed in the shooting in north Houston, her mother tells KPRC 2's Rilwan Balogun (Kristena Watters/KPRC)

HOUSTON – The 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed in the back of her mother’s vehicle at a north Houston intersection has been identified.

The girl was identified as Khamaya Dior Donelson, her mother told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. Khamaya was in the backseat of her mother’s vehicle with her 8-year-old brother.

According to Assistant Chief C. Hatcher, officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in the 13500 block of Northborough Drive near Rushcreek Drive in the Greenspoint area around 1 a.m. Sunday.

Hatcher said witnesses told police that a vehicle driven by Watters was stopped at a stop sign when a silver four-door sedan with two suspects inside approached the vehicle.

One of the suspects leaned out of the rear driver’s side window and began firing multiple gunshots toward a food store, police said.

Watters’ vehicle was caught in the crossfire, according to police. The gunfire from the suspects hit both of her children in the backseat.

Watters rushed both children to an area hospital where Khamaya later died. Her 8-year-old son is expected to survive after suffering a gunshot wound to the arm.

Descriptions of the suspects are not available.

After further investigation, police said the mother’s vehicle was not the intended target.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call HPD Homicide at (713) 306-3800 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

