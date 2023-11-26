59º
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Andor, the pup who will keep your hoodies warm

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

Andor is hoping to be home with you for the holidays. (Houston Humane Society)

HOUSTON – Andor is hoping to be home with you for the holidays.

This 3-year-old doggo is the pup of your dreams. You can meet him and adopt him from the Houston Humane Society.

He is a social butterfly and enjoys playing with other dogs. He is very playful and has an infectious spirit.

Andor is also a fashionable pup, who liked wearing green hoodies.

Come meet Andor on Saturday at the Reindeer Games Adoptable playgroup event at the HHS from 11 am-2 p.m. It costs $25 to adopt him thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation.

If you’re interested in welcoming Andor into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

To learn more about Houston Humane Society’s Doggy Day Out program, click here.

Click here to see more pets available for adoption.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

