KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Andor, the pup who will keep your hoodies warm

HOUSTON – Andor is hoping to be home with you for the holidays.

This 3-year-old doggo is the pup of your dreams. You can meet him and adopt him from the Houston Humane Society.

He is a social butterfly and enjoys playing with other dogs. He is very playful and has an infectious spirit.

Andor is also a fashionable pup, who liked wearing green hoodies.

Come meet Andor on Saturday at the Reindeer Games Adoptable playgroup event at the HHS from 11 am-2 p.m. It costs $25 to adopt him thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation.

If you’re interested in welcoming Andor into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For more information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

