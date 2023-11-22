Have you seen them? Suspects wanted in man’s fatal shooting outside Heights-area gas station

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in the Heights area.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Jason Bush.

On Nov. 4, HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 1514 White Oak Drive at about 7:05 p.m.

Police said when they arrived at the gas station, they found Bush unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a black sedan. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced Bush dead from a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, evidence from the scene indicated Bush met with two unknown suspects in a pickup truck, described as a blue Ford F-150, in the parking lot. A man approached Bush’s vehicle and shots were fired, HPD said. The suspect then got back into a pickup truck and fled the scene.

Jason Bush met with two unknown suspects in a pickup truck, described as a blue Ford F-150. (HPD)

At this time, police said there is no known motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the identities and/or whereabouts of the wanted suspects, the vehicle, or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.