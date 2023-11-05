Man shot, killed outside Heights area gas station

HOUSTON – A man has been fatally shot outside a gas station in The Heights.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of White Oak Drive. Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m.

Authorities said the shooting happened in a vehicle in the parking lot of the gas station at the location. No suspects are in custody at this time.

Police said they do have surveillance video of the incident from the gas station and they are reviewing it.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Houston Police Department.