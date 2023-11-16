Teen becomes second suspect arrested, charged in taco truck owner’s fatal shooting on Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a taco truck owner that happened near the Gulf Freeway in October, the Houston Police Department said.

Dominic Griffin, 17, is charged with capital murder in the 487th State District Court. The other suspect, Jimmie Wayne Daniels, 21, is charged with capital murder in the 487th State District Court. Both suspects are accused of killing 29-year-old Roberto Almaguer Garza.

Jimmie Wayne Daniels, 21 (HPD)

On Oct. 13, HPD patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting at a gas station located at 8524 Gulf Freeway at around 3:45 a.m.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Almaguer Garza with multiple gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Almaguer Garza was the owner of a food truck and a man attempted to rob him at gunpoint. During the robbery, investigators said a scuffle ensued and Almaguer Garza was shot multiple times. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Police said further investigation identified Daniels, who was already in custody for unrelated felony incidents, as the suspect. On Oct. 26, he was charged for his alleged role in the shooting.

Subsequent investigation reportedly identified Griffin as a suspect in this incident and he was charged on Nov. 9. On Thursday, Griffin was arrested without incident.